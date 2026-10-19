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Tiger Shroff firing incident: Fans gather outside actor’s home after arrest of 3 suspects

As concerned fans gathered outside actor Tiger Shroff’s residence with flowers following the Sunday evening Juhu car-firing incident, local police confirmed that the three arrested suspects, linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi network, are being handed over to Mumbai authorities.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 04:59 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 04:59 PM IST
Tiger Shroff firing incident: Fans gather outside actor’s home after arrest of 3 suspects
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Tiger Shroff firing incident: Fans gather outside actor’s home after arrest of 3 suspects
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