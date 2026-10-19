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Tiger Shroff firing incident: Security tightened outside Salman Khan’s Bandra residence

Tiger Shroff firing incident: The investigation is underway, with police teams continuing their efforts to identify and arrest the suspects.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 12:15 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 12:15 PM IST
Tiger Shroff firing incident: Security tightened outside Salman Khan’s Bandra residence
Image Credit: File Photo

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