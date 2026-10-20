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Tiger Shroff firing shocker: Actor was not original target, stalked via fan Instagram reels

Interrogation of the arrested suspects revealed Tiger Shroff was targeted as an "easy option" after attackers failed to reach another A-lister, using fan Instagram reels to track his unescorted movements before opening fire on his car.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 07:03 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 07:08 PM IST
Tiger Shroff firing shocker: Actor was not original target, stalked via fan Instagram reels

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Tiger Shroff firing shocker: Actor was not original target, stalked via fan Instagram reels
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