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Tiger Shroff firing update: Minor involved in Juhu attack nabbed by police in Kota

Kota City Police have apprehended three suspects, including a juvenile and a Rapido rider, connected to the Sunday evening firing incident outside a Juhu football club that left actor Tiger Shroff's driver and the actor with minor injuries.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 12:39 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 12:39 PM IST
Tiger Shroff firing update: Minor involved in Juhu attack nabbed by police in Kota
Image Credit: IMDb

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Tiger Shroff firing update: Minor involved in Juhu attack nabbed by police in Kota
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