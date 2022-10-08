Tiger Shroff is all set for major International action projects? Deets inside

New Delhi: Tiger Shroff proudly owns the title of the youngest action superstar of Bollywood. While Tiger has delivered some high-octane action films in his vibrant filmography, he is a superstar who has a vision of taking the action genre way beyond the boundaries on the global level.

As per the source “There are definitely some solid talks in the pipeline where we will see Tiger in some International project."

Moreover, recently during an interview with Bollywood Hungama Tiger mentioned about the audition that he gave for the Spider-Man series which itself a big thing. On the other hand, he also visions taking ahead the legacy of Bruce Lee which speaks a lot about his desire and constant effort to spread his arms on the international level. It has certainly ignited talks about his international collaboration while expecting him in some big global projects.

This has also raised the bar of excitement among the audience to watch Tiger in an international project in his power-packed action avatar. Tiger delivered the films with a power-packed action sequence that the audience has always loved. This is the reason, the audience has always envisioned him as someone who can bring and deliver an International level of action to the screens.

On the film front, Tiger will be next seen in Ganapath with Kriti Sanon Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar and Rambo the actor is all set to rule the action arena shortly.