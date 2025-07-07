Tiger Shroff Shares Sneak Peek Of Upcoming Single 'Bepanaah' — Check Out BTS Moments

New Delhi: Actor Tiger Shroff has shared a sneak peek of his chart-topping single Bepanaah. The actor took to Instagram to post behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot.

His caption read: "BTS, love the process."

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Bepanaah, which was trending across social media last week.

The track continues to gain momentum as audiences embrace its catchy melody and signature dance moves. It has sparked a wave of Reels, edits, and recreations—highlighting Tiger’s growing reputation as India’s closest answer to a global pop star.

Fans have long drawn parallels between Tiger and international icons like Michael Jackson and Bruno Mars—for good reason. All three are known for their electrifying stage presence, genre-blending versatility, and the ability to seamlessly combine vocals, dance, and screen charisma.

Whether he’s performing high-octane stunts on screen or stepping into the recording studio, Tiger Shroff consistently proves he’s more than just an actor—he’s a full-package entertainer. This behind-the-scenes moment offers a glimpse into the passion and preparation fueling the Bepanaah phenomenon.

As the track continues to trend, one thing is clear: Tiger isn’t following trends—he’s setting them.