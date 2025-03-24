Mumbai: Actor Tiger Shroff is all set to kick off the week with his signature energy and enthusiasm.

In a recent post, the actor shared a video with his fans, showing how he’s gearing up for a ‘kickass’ week. On Monday, the ‘Baaghi’ actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a video of himself kicking his fellow. Sharing the clip, Tiger wrote, “Don’t blink. Have a kickass week, fam.”

In the video, the ‘War’ actor is seen showcasing his brilliant kick moves as he knocks the man down on the ground. Tiger also dropped a monochrome video of himself getting ready for a shoot. He captioned the post, “Tension mat le, tera bhai khada hai tere saath @amityashwant.”

Previously, the ‘Student of the Year 2’ actor posted a video of himself showing off his cool moves to the song “Ek Din Teri Raahon” by Javed Ali and Pritam Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, Tiger is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film, “Baaghi 4,” directed by A. Harsha. On March 2, the actor shared an intriguing poster from the actioner and penned a note reflecting how the 'Baaghi' franchise helped him establish his identity as an action hero in the industry.

For the caption, Shroff had written, “The franchise that gave me an identity and allowed me to express my eagerness to prove myself as an action hero…is now the franchise that is changing my identity. Hes def (sic) not the same this timebut i hope you guys accept him the way you did 8 years ago #grattitude #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi4 Directed by @nimmaaharsha.”

The poster showcased Tiger in a powerful and intense new look, with blood dripping from his forehead and a cigarette in his mouth. The tagline boldly declares, “This time, he is not the same.”

"Baaghi 4," presented by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, also stars Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa. Announced last year, the highly anticipated film is set to hit cinemas on September 5.