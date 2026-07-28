Tiger Shroff to make sports debut? Actor named in Mumbay FC’s Durand Cup squad

Action star Tiger Shroff appears to be closing in on a historic professional football debut after being named in Mumbay FC’s official squad for the 135th Durand Cup, which is currently underway.
The actor has been training consistently with the squad, and sources indicate he is targeted to make an on-field appearance during the club's final group-stage fixture.
Mumbay FC is scheduled to travel to Shillong on July 30 to kick off its group-stage campaign.
"Tiger has registered with the team and is most likely to make an appearance in the final group-stage match. He has been training regularly with the squad," a source cited in a RevSportz report revealed.
Placed in Group E, Mumbay FC will battle for knockout qualification alongside Shillong Lajong FC, Langsning FC, and Nongkseh Sports & Cultural Club, with all group matches taking place in Shillong.
Shroff, who launched Mumbay FC in 2024 and serves as its brand ambassador, has seen the club enjoy a quick ascent in the domestic circuit.
League Champions: Mumbay FC secured victory in the inaugural Maharashtra State Club League Championship.
National Qualification: An impressive third-place finish in I-League 3 last season sealed the club’s maiden berth in the Durand Cup.
If he takes the pitch, Shroff will join a prominent line of Indian cinema figures contributing to domestic football, following the likes of John Abraham with NorthEast United FC.
First founded in Shimla in 1888 by Sir Mortimer Durand, the Durand Cup stands as Asia’s oldest football tournament and the third-oldest in the world.
The modern iteration of the prestigious tournament brings together top-tier clubs from the Indian Super League (ISL), the I-League, and teams from the Indian Armed Forces in a group-stage round-robin format preceding the knockout rounds.
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