Tiger Shroff's honest confession about his fitness discipline: 'Ever since I saw Bruce Lee...'

New Delhi: Bollywood young gun Tiger Shroff is known for his washboard abs, flying kicks and high-stake actioners. He featured on Lilly Singh's show 'Shame Less With Lilly Singh' and pulled back the curtain on his fitness, workouts and dedication towards maintaining that body discipline.

Tiger Shroff's fitness plan

When host Lilly Singh asked him if his commitment to fitness goes beyond career ambition, Tiger's admitted that his love for fitness started at age 4 or 5, when he caught Bruce Lee in Enter the Dragon on TV. "I've just been really drawn to and really obsessed with physicality and pushing the human body to its physical limits ever since I was four or five years old and I saw Bruce Lee's Enter the Dragon for the first time on television and I knew that's what I wanted to be like," he said.

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His motivation is more personal than that. "I've been obsessive in my approach to pushing myself physically. The thought of anti-aging, defying logic, I wouldn't say cheat death, but not deteriorating or atrophying in any way." For him, the body is a lifelong project, with or without a film to shoot or a hectic schedule to keep up.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 4, directed by A Harsha in his Hindi film debut. The movie also features Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu (in her Hindi film debut) and Sonam Bajwa.