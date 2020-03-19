Tiger Shroff's washboard abs on Instagram get a reaction from rumoured ladylove Disha Patani!

New Delhi: B-Town hottie Tiger Shroff is currently riding high on the success of his latest release 'Baaghi 3'. The film co-starring Shraddha Kapoor has done well at the Box Office and despit the Coronavirus scare, it managed to earn decently at the ticket counters.

Tiger posted a picture from his recently released song 'I am a Disco Dancer 2.0' which happens to be a reprised version of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's iconic track from 1982 film 'Disco Dancer'. Tiger Shroff's mind-blowing picture has got him flaunting his washboard abs.

Check out the picture and rumoured ladylove Disha Patani's comment on it:

After he posted the picture, rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani dropped a comment 'Body'.

Well, hats off to Tiger for working out so hard to maintain a chiselled hot-bod like this. In fact, both Tiger and Disha share their passion for fitness and gym. They regularly workout to stay fit and fab.

Other celebs too commented on Tiger's picture.

On the work front, after Ahmed Khan's 'Baaghi 3', Tiger is yet to announce his next big project.