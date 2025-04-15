'Tiger Zinda Hai Aur Hamesha Rahega': Akshay Kumar Praises Salman Khan Ahead Of Kesari 2 Release

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently heaped praise on fellow actor Salman Khan, calling him a "box office king" and an unstoppable force in the industry. As excitement builds around the upcoming release of Kesari 2, Akshay’s warm remarks have drawn attention, highlighting the camaraderie between two of the industry's biggest stars.

HT City took managed to catch up with Akshay at a special screening of his upcoming film Kesari Chapter 2 in Delhi today, Akshay said, “Yeh galat hai, aisa hai ke aisa ho nahi sakta, Tiger zinda hai aur hamesha rahega. Salman ek aisi nasal ka tiger hai jo zindagi mein kabhi maar nahi sakta. Woh mera dost hai, he will always be there.”

His statement not only reflects deep respect for Salman but also reinforces the unshakable admiration the actor enjoys both within and beyond the film industry.

Salman Khan, known for his magnetic screen presence and massive fan base, continues to dominate the box office. His recent release, Sikandar, added yet another feather to his cap, becoming his 18th consecutive Rs 100 crore film in India and surpassing Rs 200 crore worldwide.

The bond between Akshay and Salman goes beyond words — the two have shared the screen in popular films like Jaan-E-Mann, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and more, earning praise for their chemistry and mutual respect.

As fans gear up for Kesari 2, Akshay's shoutout is a reminder of the enduring legacy and influence of Salman Khan — truly, "Tiger zinda hai aur hamesha rahega."