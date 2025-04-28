New Delhi: Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who was the chief guest at the pre-release event for Suriya’s upcoming film, 'Retro' is making headlines for his bold statement. The actor spoke warmly about Suriya, sharing how the star's films have deeply influenced his life and career. However, what truly grabbed everyone’s attention was Deverakonda's bold response when asked about going 'retro.' Reflecting on the idea of going back in time, he shared a bold sentiment about meeting few people, leaving fans and social media buzzing.

I would like to meet Aurangzeb and beat him up.



Vijay Deverakonda On 'Going Back In Time'

When asked about if he wanted to go back in time to meet someone? Dear Comrade fame give a rawdy reply and said, ''I want to meet the British when they were ruling us, and give them a couple of tight slaps.''

Deverakonda also shared his thoughts after watching Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna's blockbuster, Chhaava. ''I was very angry after watching the film. In fact, I’d probably go back in time and give Aurangzeb a couple of slaps too. There is just so much anger and I want to meet all of them, and hit them straight.'' he further added.

Vijay Devarakonda Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack

he strongly condemned the horrific terror attack which occured on April 22 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.Vijay said, "The solution to what is happening in Kashmir is also to educate them (terrorists) and ensure they don't get brainwashed. What will they achieve? Kashmir belongs to India, and Kashmiris are ours. Two years ago, I shot for Kushi in Kashmir. I have such good memories with them (the locals)."

He also called out Pakistan and said "Pakistan can't even look after their own, who don't have proper electricity and water. What do they want to do here? India doesn't even need to attack Pakistan because Pakistanis themselves are fed up with their government and will attack them if this continues. They behave like tribals did 500 years ago with the way they fight.

''We should stand united as people and love each other. We always need to move forward as people and stay united. Education is super key. Let's all be happy and keep our parents happy, only then can we progress," Vijay expressed his outrage over Pahalgam attack.

Talking about Vijay's upcoming project, He will be seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Kingdom.

Coming to Retro, Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Suriya-starrer will be released in theatres on May 1.