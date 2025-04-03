Mumbai: Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia has shared details about the biopics he is currently working on. In a recent interview with ANI, the actor revealed that he has multiple projects in the pipeline, but one that he is particularly focused on is a biopic on legendary filmmaker K Asif, who directed the iconic movie 'Mughal-e-Azam'.

"There are many. There are 4-5 ideas that I'm working on. The one I've worked on the most is K Asif's biopic jinhone Mughal-e-Azam banayi thi. And if someone else tries to make it, I'll kill him," the actor chuckled.

The actor went on to explain why making biopics in India is challenging. According to Dhulia, getting permission from the subject's family members is often difficult, and filmmakers are expected to show only the positive aspects of a person's life.

He said, "I will be able to make a biopic on Asif ji because I have got some facility. It's difficult to get permission from someone else or from a family member of another personality. Kyuki Hindustan me ap biopic bana ne jaate ho toh insaan ko acha hi dikhana parta hain apko. Koi bura kaam kar hi nahin sakta hain. Ye ajeeb si mindset hain islie nahin ban pati real biopics."

K Asif, whose full name was Karimuddin Asif, was a celebrated filmmaker known for his grand vision. His 1960 film 'Mughal-e-Azam' remains one of the greatest Indian films ever made.

On the work front, Tigmanshu Dhulia has garnered international recognition with the biographical film, 'Paan Singh Tomar', which premiered at the 2010 BFI London Film Festival and the thriller drama 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster. 'Paan Singh Tomar' eventually went on to win the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in 2012. He is also well known for his role as Ramadhir Singh in Anurag Kashyap's cult film 'Gangs of Wasseypur'.