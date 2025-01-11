Tiku Talsania Suffers A Heart Attack, 70-Year-Old Actor Condition Critical: Reports

New Delhi: Veteran actor Tiku Talsania, best known for his comedic roles in hit films such as 'Cirkus', 'Hungama', 'Special 26', and 'Dhamaal', is currently in critical condition after suffering a massive heart attack, according to reports from Telly Chakkar.

Tiku was recently seen in the film 'Vaar Tahevaar', which is directed and written by Chinmay Purohit.

His career, spanning several decades, has seen him leave a significant mark on Indian cinema, especially in the comedy genre. Tiku’s versatility and impeccable timing have made him a beloved figure in Bollywood, with his roles in classic films, 'Andaz Apna Apna', 'Jodi No. 1', and 'Ishq' and television shows like 'Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo', 'Golmaal Hai Bhai Sab Golmaal Hai' and 'Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost' still remembered fondly by audiences. He also worked alongside some of Bollywood's biggest stars, including Shah Rukh Khan in the iconic Devdas, showcasing his ability to shine in a variety of roles.

Talsania’s acting career began in the year 1984 with TV show 'Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi', followed by his Bollywood debut in 1986 with 'Pyaar Ke Do Pal', 'Duty', and 'Asli Naqli'.

Beyond his successful career, he is a family man. Tiku is married to Deepti, and together they have two children: a son, Rohaan Talsania, who has followed in his father’s creative footsteps as a music composer, and a daughter, Shikha Talsania, an actress known for her role in Veere Di Wedding, starring alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor.