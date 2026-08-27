Tim Curry dies at 80: Susan Sarandon, Rob Schneider among others remember legendary star

Schneider also recalled watching Curry perform the same scene in seven different ways when he was a young actor. He wrote, "Most actors will do a scene the same way and try to perfect it. I was astonished as a young actor to witness Tim do a scene 7 completely different ways and ALL OF THEM FANTASTIC! I asked him about it, and he gave me a great gift. Tim said, 'I want to give the director different choices! It's not my job to decide which one. It's up to him!' Right then and there, it changed everything for me! Tim was kind and generous to be in a scene with. I was thrilled to be in the same frame as him."