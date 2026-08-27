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Tim Curry dies at 80: Susan Sarandon, Rob Schneider among others remember legendary star

Tim Curry death: Tim Curry's death came shortly after the death of country music star Dolly Parton, who also died at the age of 80.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 11:05 AM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 11:08 AM IST
Tim Curry dies at 80: Susan Sarandon, Rob Schneider among others remember legendary star
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Tim Curry dies at 80: Susan Sarandon, Rob Schneider among others remember legendary star
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