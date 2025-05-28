'Time To Get Bigger Again': Tiger Shroff Flaunts Drastic Transformation Stuns Fans With Physique– WATCH

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff took to social media to unveil his stunning physical transformation. From sporting a slight belly to now flaunting sculpted washboard abs, the actor flaunted his ripped body and toned abs in his latest post.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger, on Wednesday, shared a video of him showing off his ripped muscles and wrote, “Lost a lot of weight dancing lately time to get bigger again.”

In the clip, the War actor is seen compiling two contrasting videos — one showing him with a slight belly and the other featuring him in shorts, confidently flaunting his ripped muscles, washboard abs, and perfectly toned physique. Tiger Shroff, often hailed as one of the fittest actors in the industry, is known for his intense dedication to fitness.

Take A Look At The Viral Video:

He frequently shares glimpses of his workout routines on social media. Needless to say, whether he’s lifting heavy weights, practicing kickboxing, or sweating it out in the gym, the ‘Baaghi’ actor never misses a chance to push his limits.

The 35-year-old actor is currently preparing for his next action-packed film, “Baaghi 4,” and has been training rigorously to get into the skin of his character.

Tiger has been sharing glimpses of his intense training sessions on social media. For the role, he has undergone a drastic physical transformation, pushing himself beyond limits to deliver yet another power-packed performance.

Helmed by director A. Harsha, “Baaghi 4” promises to take action to a whole new level. The film was officially unveiled by Tiger Shroff in November 2024, when he shared a gripping first-look poster across his social media handles. The poster shows the actor in a raw, intense avatar, sitting on a toilet seat with a knife in one hand and a bottle in the other, surrounded by blood-soaked walls and unconscious bodies sprawled across the floor.

The upcoming actioner is all set to release in theatres on September 5, 2025.