Tina Knowles Shares About Daughters Beyonce, Solange Singing Her Special Song Before Stage 1 Breast Cancer Surgery

Fashion designer and author Tina Knowles shared a special moment with her daughters, Beyonce and Solange Knowles, before she underwent surgery late last year following a stage 1 breast cancer diagnosis, according to People.

|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2025, 12:31 PM IST|Source: ANI
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Washington: Fashion designer and author Tina Knowles shared a special moment with her daughters, Beyonce and Solange Knowles, before she underwent surgery late last year following a stage 1 breast cancer diagnosis, according to People.

While speaking at the 27th Annual Angel Ball held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, Knowles, 71, discussed her cancer journey, which she shared in her recent memoir, Matriarch.

In the book, which was released in April, Knowles explained how her family had been supportive after doctors discovered the cancer in her left breast last July.

Discussing the diagnosis, she said her daughters, Beyonce, and Solange even gave her a bit of a performance before she was taken into surgery, according to People.

"Right before I was wheeled in to get the surgery, my girls sang a gospel song, 'Walk With Me,' which I absolutely love," said Knowles.

Knowles also said her girls had her "laughing" at the time after telling her about the demure trend, which was created last summer by TikTok creator Jools Lebron after she posted a video showing how she got ready for work in a "demure" way, according to People.

"There was this woman who was saying, 'You have to be demure,' and they just kept saying this and showing me that video," Knowles added. "I went in there laughing and feeling so blessed, like everything was going to be okay. And it was. It so warms my heart."

Knowles explained how her daughters grappled with the news about her diagnosis in Matriarch, writing that Beyonce "took it well, staying positive, and I could already feel her mind racing, focusing on this as a task to tackle with precision."

Meanwhile, Solange said, "Mom, we are going to take care of this." With bonus daughters Kelly Rowland and her niece Angie Beyince also by her side, she wrote, "My girls became my team," reported People. 

