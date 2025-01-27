TMKOC: After Recovering Gurucharan Singh Was Seen Sweeping In Gurudwara; Video Goes Viral

Mumbai: Gurucharan Singh, best known for playing Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), has once again captured hearts, but this time for his devotion and humility. The actor recently shared a video of himself performing seva (selfless service) at a Gurudwara, which has now gone viral on social media. This comes after a challenging period in his life where he was hospitalised due to health concerns.

The actor was admitted to the hospital following reports of a prolonged illness. Gurucharan’s father revealed that his son had gone without food for 19 days, leading to significant health complications. Fans of the actor were worried about his well-being, but his family later confirmed that he had recovered and was doing fine.

Days after being discharged, Gurucharan shared a heartwarming video on his social media platforms. In the video, he can be seen sweeping the floor of a Gurudwara with a broom, a common act of seva in Sikhism. The caption expressed his gratitude towards Waheguru (God) for blessing him with good health and the opportunity to serve.

Gurucharan Singh became a household name for his role as Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, the actor exited the show in 2020 due to personal reasons. Despite his departure, he continues to remain in the limelight for his inspiring posts and spiritual outlook on life.

His recent health ordeal and recovery have further endeared him to fans, who admire his resilience and positivity. The viral video of him performing seva serves as a reminder of the importance of gratitude and faith, especially during challenging times.