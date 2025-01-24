TMKOC: Gurucharan Singh’s Father Gives Health Update About The Actor

Mumbai: Former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh recently left fans concerned after sharing a video from the hospital, revealing his struggles with severe health issues. The actor, best known for his portrayal of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular sitcom, was reportedly in a critical state due to extreme weakness and went on a 19-day liquid-only diet.



In an interview with News18, Gurucharan Singh’s father shared a positive update about his son’s recovery. He said, “By Waheguru’s grace, I’m happy to share that he is now doing much better. Recently, he had to be hospitalized due to severe weakness, which left him in critical condition for some time. It was a deeply worrying period for our family.”



The actor’s close friend, Bhakti Soni, also shared insights into his recovery journey. Speaking to Times, she revealed that Gurucharan had not eaten solid food for 19 days and was surviving only on liquids. Bhakti stepped in and brought him a brand deal worth ₹13 lakh, which convinced him to break his fast.

She said, “I have got Gurucharan Singh a brand deal worth ₹13 lakh, which has been given to him. After that, he agreed to break his fast. He will be coming to Mumbai by the end of the month to shoot for the same.”

However, Bhakti also expressed her disappointment that Gurucharan had not received any financial assistance during his critical condition, despite his contributions to the entertainment industry.

Fans of the actor and the show have poured in messages of love and support for Gurucharan Singh, wishing him a speedy recovery. His role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah remains iconic, and viewers hope to see him back in good health soon.



Gurucharan Singh’s health update comes as a relief to his fans and well-wishers, who have been deeply concerned about his condition. With his strength and the support of loved ones like Bhakti Soni, the actor is on the road to recovery.