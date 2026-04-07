TMKOC's actress Disha Vakani's father passes away, Asit Modi confirms heartbreaking news: Report

Veteran actor Bhim Vakani, father of popular television actress Disha Vakani, has reportedly passed away. The news was confirmed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi in a conversation with MoneyControl.

Asit Modi Confirms the News

Confirming the unfortunate news, Asit Modi told Moneycontrol that Bhim Vakani was not unwell and his passing came as a shock to those close to him.

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“He was not keeping unwell, subah unke parivar se pata chala ki ahd mein expire ho gaye hai. Bhim Vakani khud aik achche painter, actor and director they. Lagaan film mein bhi kaam kiya tha unhone. Unki beti Disha Vakani ko jab Daya Ben ke role mein prasidhi mili toh unka bahut bada yogdan tha. Disha ka career banane mein unka bahut yogdan tha. Mera aur unka aik dum parivaar jaisa rishta tha. Jab bhi Mumbai aate they ve mere ghar aate they, hum saath mein ghoomne jaate they. Unke jaane se aisa lag raha hai jaise mere parivaar se koi chala gaya hai,” he said.

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A Contribution to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Bhim Vakani had also appeared in a few episodes of the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, where he played a friend of Champaklal, adding a personal connection to the show that made his daughter a household name.

A seasoned actor, Bhim Vakani was known for his supporting roles across Hindi cinema. He featured in notable films such as Lagaan, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and Devdas, sharing screen space with stars like Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Madhuri Dixit.

In addition to Bollywood, he was actively involved in Gujarati theatre and television, earning respect for his versatility and dedication to the craft over the years.

Final Rites to Be Held in Ahmedabad

According to the same reports, Bhim Vakani’s cremation will take place in Ahmedabad.

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Disha Vakani and Family’s Television Legacy

Disha Vakani rose to immense popularity with her portrayal of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Her brother, Mayur Vakani, is also widely loved for playing Sundarlal in the same show.

Disha Vakani has been away from the show since 2018 after going on maternity leave. In December 2024, Asit Modi confirmed that her return remains uncertain.

"It is difficult for her now (to return to the show). For women, life changes after marriage. Working with small children and managing the house is really a bit difficult for them. But I am still positive. I feel somewhere that god will do a miracle and she will return. If she comes, then it will be a good thing. If, for some reason, she does not come, then I will have to bring another Dayaben for the show,” he stated.