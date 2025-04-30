'To Hania Aamir’: Indian Fans Send Water Bottles To Pakistani Actress After Indus Waters Treaty Suspension | WATCH

New Delhi: In the aftermath of the brutal Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people, India announced a five-point action plan that included the suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty.

With Pakistan relying heavily on the Indus River system for irrigation and food production, the suspension has raised concerns of potential water scarcity in the neighboring country.

Amid these developments, a group of Indian fans of popular Pakistani actress Hania Aamir sent a box of water bottles addressed to her as a satirical gesture.

A video that surfaced online shows young men packaging water bottles with a label reading: “To Hania Aamir. Rawalpindi, Punjab, Pakistan. From India.”

In the clip, one of the men says, “This boy brought a parcel today, check who it’s for. It’s for Hania Aamir. And look what’s inside water bottles.”

The video, made for meme purposes, quickly went viral and sparked mixed reactions on the internet. While some viewers found it amusing, many others called it distasteful and insensitive, especially in light of recent tragedies.

Backlash and Ban on Pakistani Artists

Hania Aamir responded to the Pahalgam attack with a heartfelt Instagram story, writing: “Tragedy anywhere is a tragedy for all of us. My heart is with the innocent lives affected by the recent events. In pain, in grief, and in hope—we are one.”

Despite her condemnation, calls to ban Pakistani artists working in India have intensified. According to reports, Hania Aamir has allegedly been dropped from Sardaarji 3 opposite Diljit Dosanjh. However, there has been no official confirmation from the film’s team.