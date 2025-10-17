Tom Cruise And Ana De Armas Split After Less Than 9 Months Of Dating: Report

New Delhi: Hollywood’s latest power couple, Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas, have reportedly parted ways after less than nine months of dating. The duo first made headlines for their romance in February and are said to have separated on good terms after realising that “the spark had gone.”

Rumours of their so-called “space wedding” had been circulating for weeks. However, reports now suggest that the relationship has officially come to an end.

A source close to the former couple told The Sun, “Tom and Ana had a good time together, but their time as a couple has run its course. They’ll stay friends, but they aren’t dating anymore. They just realised they weren’t going to go the distance and are better off as mates.”

“The spark had gone between them, but they still enjoy each other’s company and have both been very mature about it,” the report added.

Movie Put On Hold?

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were reportedly collaborating on a supernatural thriller titled Deeper. Reports suggest that the project has been put on hold due to their changing personal dynamics.

However, insiders claim the two continue to maintain a professional relationship despite their breakup.

“She’s already been cast in his next film, so they will continue to work together,” the source added.

The dating rumours between the two first intensified when Cruise and De Armas were spotted together on Valentine’s Day in London. Neither Tom—who is currently filming an Alejandro G. Iñárritu movie in England—nor Ana has commented on the reports.

On the Work Front

Tom Cruise was last seen in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, released on May 23, 2025, which served as the sequel to the 2023 hit Dead Reckoning Part One.

Ana de Armas, on the other hand, recently appeared in the John Wick spin-off film Ballerina.

Cruise’s relationship with De Armas was his first highly publicised romance following his divorce from Katie Holmes. The actor was previously married to Mimi Rogers and Nicole Kidman.