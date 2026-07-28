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Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter Suri legally removes her father's last name

Actor Tom Cruise and Actress Katie Holmes’ daughter Suri is attending Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and has now registered to vote in Allegheny County as Suri Noelle.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 01:02 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 01:02 PM IST
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter Suri legally removes her father's last name
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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