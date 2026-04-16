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NewsEntertainmentPeopleTom Cruise goes unrecognisable with grey hair, beer belly in Alejandro Inarritu's 'Digger' - See pic
TOM CRUISE

Tom Cruise goes unrecognisable with grey hair, beer belly in Alejandro Inarritu's 'Digger' - See pic

Speaking at the CinemaCon, the 'Mission: Impossible' actor couldn't help but gush over the idea of working with Inarritu.

|Last Updated: Apr 16, 2026, 09:36 AM IST|Source: ANI
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Tom Cruise goes unrecognisable with grey hair, beer belly in Alejandro Inarritu's 'Digger' - See picPic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Hollywood action star Tom Cruise appears to be back to save the world - this time with a comic twist! The actor will be next seen in Alejandro G Inarritu's 'Digger', with a special look unveiled at CinemaCon.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros dropped the project details during the studio's Las Vegas presentation, with both Cruise and Inarritu in attendance.

In the footage, Tom Cruise seems quite unrecognisable as he sports a new look with grey hair, wrinkles, and a beer belly, strutting around his mansion and nursing his sick cat.

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With that noticeable Southern accent, the actor features as an oil baron, whose company may have set off an ecological disaster that can quickly trigger a nuclear war. Also, features in the footage are John Goodman as an ailing US President who implores Cruise's character to fix his mess.

"We can't control the course of nature, at least we can control the narrative," Tom Cruise declares, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise)

Speaking at the CinemaCon, the 'Mission: Impossible' actor couldn't help but gush over the idea of working with Inarritu, saying, "This was the kind of movie that I wanted to make movies. The movie is wild, it's funny, and I can't wait for you all to see it."

Director Innaritu also explained how he first had the idea of 'Digger' nine years ago and that he has been discussing it with Cruise over the past seven years.

"Watching Tom Cruise becoming Digger Rockwell, I was not prepared for that. Embodying this character, this is another kind of fearless... this role could be his most challenging, hire-wire act," he said.

Besides Cruise in the lead role, the film also stars Sandra Huller, Jesse Plemons, Riz Ahmed, Michael Stuhlbarg, Sophie Wilde, and Emma D'Arcy. 

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