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Tom Cruise says AI is 'coming', but audiences will always want 'real things' on screen

Responding to the question, Tom Cruise stressed the importance of the human element in cinema.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 11:22 AM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 11:22 AM IST
Tom Cruise says AI is 'coming', but audiences will always want 'real things' on screen
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Tom Cruise says AI is 'coming', but audiences will always want 'real things' on screen
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