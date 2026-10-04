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  • /Tom Cruise stands by 'Digger' amid box office start; expresses pride in Alejandro G. Iñárritu's directorial

Tom Cruise stands by 'Digger' amid box office start; expresses pride in Alejandro G. Iñárritu's directorial

Tom Cruise expressed pride in his latest film, Digger, and thanked the crew on social media, prioritising artistic collaboration over its struggling USD 8 million box office debut.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 08:31 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 08:33 PM IST
Tom Cruise stands by 'Digger' amid box office start; expresses pride in Alejandro G. Iñárritu's directorial
Image Credit: IMDb

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