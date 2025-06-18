Tom Cruise To Get Honorary Oscars Next To Dolly Parton, Debbie Allen, Wynn Thomas

Washington : Actor and producer Tom Cruise, choreographer and actor Debbie Allen, and production designer Wynn Thomas will receive Academy Honorary Awards, announced the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) on Tuesday.

These awards are also known as the Governors' Awards.

Music icon and philanthropist Dolly Parton will be recognised with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. All four Oscar statuettes will be presented at the 16th annual Governors Awards, which is set to take place on November 16.

The ceremony will be held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood, as per the Oscars website.

"This year's Governors Awards will celebrate four legendary individuals whose extraordinary careers and commitment to our filmmaking community continue to leave a lasting impact," said Janet Yang, Academy President, as quoted on the AMPAS website.

"The Academy's Board of Governors is honoured to recognise these brilliant artists. Debbie Allen is a trailblazing choreographer and actor whose work has captivated generations and crossed genres.

Tom Cruise's incredible commitment to our filmmaking community, to the theatrical experience, and to the stunt community has inspired us all. Beloved performer Dolly Parton exemplifies the spirit of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award through her unwavering dedication to charitable efforts. And production designer Wynn Thomas has brought some of the most enduring films to life through a visionary eye and mastery of his craft," added Janet Yang.

Cruise, one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood history, has long been an advocate for theatrical exhibition. Known for performing his own stunts, Cruise's accolades include three acting Oscar nominations for 'Born on the Fourth of July,' 'Jerry Maguire' and 'Magnolia.'

His credits also include 'Risky Business,' 'A Few Good Men,' 'Interview With the Vampire,' 'Eyes Wide Shut,' 'Vanilla Sky,' and the long-running 'Mission: Impossible' franchise.

As for Debbie Allen, she has choreographed the Academy Awards ceremony seven times, as well as films including 'Forget Paris', 'A Jazzman's Blues' and 'The Six Triple Eight.'

Her production credits include 'Amistad' and 'A Star for Rose.' Allen made her mark as an actress with 'Fame,' 'Ragtime', and 'Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life is Calling'

Parton, a globally revered musician and actor, will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for her decades of philanthropic work, as per the AMPAS website.

With over 100 million records sold and 49 studio albums, Parton has also starred in classics such as 'Nine to Five' and 'Steel Magnolias.'

She is a two-time Oscar nominee for best original song -- for 'Nine to Five' and 'Travelin' Thru' from 'Transamerica.'

With this Governors Award, a Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, Parton will be recognised for her decades-long humanitarian efforts.

She has founded various charitable and philanthropic organisations, including the Dollywood Foundation, which was created in 1988 to inspire the children of East Tennessee - her home state - to achieve educational success, as per the Academy Awards.

Additionally, her literacy program, "Dolly Parton's Imagination Library," launched in 1995 in honour of her father, has provided children with 285 million books.

As for the production designer Thomas, he began his career working on Spike Lee's 'She's Gotta Have It,' which would be the first of several collaborations between the two.

Thomas's film credits include Lee's 'Do the Right Thing,' 'Malcolm X' and 'Da 5 Bloods.'

Other notable credits from his career include the Best Picture-winning 'A Beautiful Mind,' as well as 'Cinderella Man' and 'Hidden Figures,' to name a few.

The Honorary Award, an Oscar statuette, is given "to honour extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences in any discipline, or for outstanding service to the Academy."

The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, also an Oscar statuette, is given "to an individual in the motion picture arts and sciences whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry by promoting human welfare and contributing to rectifying inequities."