Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2899978https://zeenews.india.com/people/tom-cruise-wows-his-fans-in-london-gets-papped-on-the-roof-of-bfi-imax-2899978.html
NewsLifestylePeople
TOM CRUISE

Tom Cruise Wows His Fans In London, Gets Papped On The Roof Of BFI IMAX

Tom Cruise's "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" will hit the theatres on May 23.

|Last Updated: May 12, 2025, 01:23 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Tom Cruise Wows His Fans In London, Gets Papped On The Roof Of BFI IMAX

London: Hollywood star Tom Cruise never leaves a chance to wow his fans with his action avatar. Past weekend, he visited London to receive the honorary BFI Fellowship. Ahead of the honour, the "Mission: Impossible" actor was photographed on the roof of one of the city's most iconic buildings, BFI IMAX, as per Deadline.

Tom Cruise's "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" will hit the theatres on May 23.

Before that, Cruise's film will be screened at Cannes. The movie will play Out of Competition on May 14 with Cruise, director Christopher McQuarrie, and the cast walking the famous red carpet.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning sees Cruise reunite with McQuarrie from a screenplay he wrote with Erik Jendresen. Cruise stars with Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Mariela Garriga, and Angela Bassett.

In the movie, Cruise's character Ethan Hunt must face his most dangerous enemy yet in the form of an AI known as the Entity. It rounds out the plot set up in the previous film, with Hunt now in possession of the key necessary to defeat the Entity. Before he can do that, he must collect his team to find the sunken Russian submarine that houses the source code needed to destroy the technology.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK