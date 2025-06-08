Tom Hiddleston And Zawe Ashton Expecting Second Child, Make Red Carpet Reveal At SXSW London

Washington: Broadway star Zawe Ashton and Avengers actor Tom Hiddleston have announced that they are expecting their second child together.

As per People magazine, the couple shared the news through a pregnancy announcement in a recent interview.

Ashton proudly showed off her baby bump at the UK premiere of Hiddleston's 'The Life of Chuck' during SXSW London on June 7.

Ashton wore an elegant Emilia Wickstead sky-blue silk crepe gown to showcase her baby bump on the red carpet.

This adorable moment marked a special milestone in their relationship, which began when they met while co-starring in the 2019 play 'Betrayal.'

The couple welcomed their first child in October 2022 and now looks forward to expanding their family further.

Ashton's pregnancy journey has been documented through various events, including her baby bump debut at a movie screening in June 2022.

Although Hiddleston rarely speaks about their relationship, he expressed happiness about their partnership in a March 2022 interview. The couple got engaged in 2022.

