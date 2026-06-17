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Tom Holland confirms marriage to Zendaya, says 'family was there'

Tom Holland-Zendaya wedding: The newly confirmed married couple is preparing for a busy summer on the promotional circuit.

Published: Jun 17, 2026, 09:36 AM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 09:36 AM IST
Tom Holland confirms marriage to Zendaya, says 'family was there'
Image Credit: Pic Courtesy: Instagram

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