Tom Holland confirms marriage to Zendaya, says 'family was there'

"Our business can present very stressful situations and it's really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time," he told in an interview, adding, "We can support each other in ways that only we can, because only we understand really what it's like to live this life, and I think that is such a luxury, because I just don't understand how I would be able to have anything like that with anyone else," as quoted by People magazine.