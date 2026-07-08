/Tom Holland says 'The Odyssey' is his ‘last chance to play a boy’ as he embraces a new chapter

He said, “It was such a gift because I know how much she’s admired Chris. Interstellar is her favorite movie. (Nolan asked me), ‘Do you mind if I ask you a question, and please don’t be offended by my asking’ … and he went, ‘Would you be offended if I asked Zendaya to play Athena?’ And I was like, ‘Why would I be offended?’ I said ‘I would be honored, that’s amazing. I’m sure she would love to’”.