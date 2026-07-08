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  • /Tom Holland says 'The Odyssey' is his ‘last chance to play a boy’ as he embraces a new chapter

Tom Holland says 'The Odyssey' is his ‘last chance to play a boy’ as he embraces a new chapter

Tom Holland has opened up about his role in Christopher Nolan’s 'The Odyssey', calling it the beginning of a new phase in his career. The actor revealed that playing Telemachus feels like his "last chance to play a boy" before taking on more mature roles.

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 07:24 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 07:28 PM IST
Tom Holland says 'The Odyssey' is his ‘last chance to play a boy’ as he embraces a new chapter
Image Credit: Tom Holland, Instagram

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Tom Holland says 'The Odyssey' is his ‘last chance to play a boy’ as he embraces a new chapter
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