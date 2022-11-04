TOO HOT! Urfi Javed goes topless again, causes stire with latest sensational video

NEW DELHI: Urfi Javed is one such personality who always manages to stay in news for her unique clothes and dressing sense. The actress is known to leave her fans stunned with her bizarre fashion sense. While she always gets trolled for her risque clothing choices, she does not pay any heed to them. In fact, she enjoys exposing herself before cameras and continues to remain unapologetic and uninhibited when it comes to donning hot and sexy outfits.

On Friday, Urfi dropped another bold video on social media and once again she is grabbing attention for her sensational fashion take. The influencer is seen covering her modesty with a tiny metallic stick-on. She is wearing black flared bottoms and has her hair tied in a ponytail. While the video is quite blurred, her bold look is enough to leave her fans thrilled.

Her bold look captured the attention of Instagram users as it received over lakh likes in barely three hours.

Urfi was recently seen at the birthday bash of another social media influencer Anjali Arora. Urfi, who once dated television actor Paras Kalnawat, was seen grooving with him on the dance floor. Urfi Javed and Paras Kalnawat’s viral dance video raised rumours of their patch-up.

A few days back, Urfi made headlines as she went topless while wishing her fans 'happy Diwali'. The video caught a lot of attention and some of the users criticised her and accused her of destroying Indian culture.

On the work front, Urfi Javed was recently seen in the song 'Haye Haye Ye Majboori'. The song has managed to receive a good response from the audience. The actress recently turned 25 years old on October 15.