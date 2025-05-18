'Too Much Romance?' Kamal Haasan’s Intimate Scene With Trisha In Thug Life Trailer Divides Internet

New Delhi: The trailer of Kamal Haasan’s much-anticipated film Thug Life has been making waves since its release on May 17. While many fans were thrilled to see the legendary actor back in action, one scene in particular has become a hot topic online — a romantic moment between the 70-year-old Haasan and co-star Trisha Krishnan.

A Reddit post criticising the scene and highlighting the significant age gap between the actors has gone viral. The post included a screenshot from the trailer showing Kamal and Trisha in an intimate moment, alongside an older image of Haasan kissing actress Abhirami in a previous film. The caption read, “Noo God, please no.”

Mixed Reactions Online

Reactions from users ranged from discomfort to defense:

“Trisha is just three years older than Shruti Haasan, btw,” one user pointed out.

Another sarcastically added, “Only his daughter’s age — practically soulmates!”

A third user, however, defended the scene: “It’s just acting. If the story demands it, there’s nothing wrong. Don’t act like children.”

Someone else explained, “The issue isn’t older characters romancing younger ones. It’s when older actors try to play roles meant for men in their 20s and are paired opposite women barely out of college.”

The Redditor elaborated, “Yes, Kamal and Abhirami sharing a lip lock with a 30-year age gap looked odd. But in Thug Life, it appears the characters' age gap is much smaller than their actual age difference.”

About the Film

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Thug Life stars Kamal Haasan alongside Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Sanya Malhotra, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, and Vaiyapuri. The action-packed drama is set to hit theatres on June 5.