Top 10 Most Followed Celebs On Instagram: Cristiano Ronaldo To Kim Kardashian, Check Their Staggering Fan Following In Billions & Millions

New Delhi: Celebrities worldwide are followed by fans across the globe for different reasons. A-listers ranging from sports, entertainment to business - have got followers getting inspired by their journeys and larger-than-life persona. According to Exploding Topics (which has attributed the rankings to Social Blade) the list of 'Most Followed Celebs On Instagram' is here. Can you guess who is topping the charts?

Meet TOP 10 Most Followed Celebs On Instagram

Besides Instagram’s own account with 694 million followers, topping the list is none other than Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo with 662 million followers. At number 3 is Argentine footballer with Leo Messi 506 million followers. Let's check out who is at number 3 to 10.

No 4. Selena Gomez with 417 million fan-following.

No 5. Kylie Jenner with 393 million followers.

No 6. Dwayne Johnson with 392 million fan-base.

No 7. Ariana Grande with 374 million followers.

No 8. Kim Kardashian with 355 million fan-base.

No 9. Beyoncé with 310 million followers.

No 10. Khloé Kardashian with 301 million fan-following on Instagram alone.

Interestingly, with over 1 billion total followers, Cristiano Ronaldo is also the most-followed person across social media platforms.

Take a look at the top 5 most-followed people on social media:

Cristiano Ronaldo – 1.02 billion followers

Selena Gomez – 683.1 million followers

Lionel Messi – 623 million followers

Justin Bieber – 596.3 million followers

Taylor Swift – 560.6 million followers

(Social media accounts include: TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, and Threads)