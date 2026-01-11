'Tough To Point Out Anything Suspicious...' Says ADCP South-West Delhi Abhimanyu Poswal On Prashant Tamang’s Demise

Renowned singer and actor Prashant Tamang, winner of the popular singing reality show 'Indian Idol', passed away on Sunday. Following the news of his demise, tributes have been pouring in.

ADCP South-West Delhi, Abhimanyu Poswal, shared official updates about his death and noted that it will be tough to "point out anything suspicious" until the final "postmortem report comes."

Poswal told ANI, "At 3.10 today, an MLC was received from Mata Chanan Devi Hospital. We received information that Prashant Tamang, a r/o of Raghunagar, was declared brought dead at the hospital. An Investigation Officer visited there and received the MLC."

"Crime team and FSL team reached the residence of the deceased and collected evidence. At present, for postmortem examination, the body has been sent to DDU hospital, so that we get to know the cause of death. His wife and daughter lived with him, and it was his wife who had brought him to the hospital. Her statement and other things have been recorded. It will be tough to point out anything suspicious until the final postmortem report comes," he added.

His untimely demise has come as a shock to his fans, friends, and family, with several prominent personalities expressing grief over his passing.

Extending condolences, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a post on X said, "Saddened by the sudden and untimely demise today of Prashant Tamang, the popular singer of ' Indian Idol' fame and an artist of national renown. His roots in our Darjeeling hills and one-time association with Kolkata Police made him particularly dear to us in Bengal. I convey my condolences to his family, friends, and countless followers."

Fellow artist Amit Paul took to his Instagram story and wrote, "How's it even fair!!! Keep smiling Dosti!!! The world won't be the same without you!!! I still cannot process this... My brother, my friend, my dosti @prashanttamangofficial has left for the heavenly abode... I can't believe I'm having to write this."

BJP MP Raju Bista from Darjeeling also reacted to the news and shared a lengthy tribute to the late singer."The untimely demise of Prashant Tamang, the popular singer and actor who shone brightly on the stage of Indian Idol across the entire Hindi and Nepali music worlds, has left the entire realm of art and music, including Hindi and Nepali, stunned and deeply heartbroken," reads the statement

He added, "Having won "Indian Idol 2007," Prashant Tamang Ji introduced Nepali songs and music on a broad scale not only to the Gorkhas of India but to the world at large, etching his name among those luminaries who made the talents of Gorkhas renowned on the global stage in the field of music. Born on January 4, 1983, in Tungsung, Darjeeling, Prashant Tamang Ji, though he did not receive formal musical training, found the opportunity to showcase his talent in music while serving in the West Bengal Police's Police Orchestra. After clinching the Indian Idol title, he did not confine himself solely to the field of music but entered the world of acting alongside singing in the Nepali blockbuster film 'Gorkha Paltan,' and thereafter worked in dozens of films...."

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along also paid his homage, remembering Tamang as his "dear friend."

"To me, Prashant was more than a talented artist, he was a dear friend with a kind heart and a beautiful soul. His humility and warmth always stood out, no matter how far life took him. Though he is no longer with us, his voice, his smile and the memories we shared will alwaysstay with me. Rest in peace, my friend. You will be deeply missed and fondly remembered," wrote Temjen Imna Along.

Hailing from West Bengal's Darjeeling, Prashant Tamang was the winner of Indian Idol Season 3. Besides cementing his position in music, he also entered acting, famously appearing in 'Paatal Lok Season 2'.He is also expected to be a part of Salman Khan's upcoming film, 'Battle of Galwan'.

Prashant Tamang began his acting career in Nepali cinema in 2009. His debut film, Gorkha Paltan, released in 2010 and performed well at the box office. He followed this with Angalo Yo Maya Ko, produced in Sikkim, which was released on March 31, 2011. Later that year, his third film Kina Maya Ma was released. Tamang's fourth Nepali film, Nishani (2014), was based on the bravery of the Gorkhas during the Kargil War.