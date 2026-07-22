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  • /Toxic's Madhosh song: Tara Sutaria shares her favourite moments with Yash in romantic track

Toxic's Madhosh song: Tara Sutaria shares her favourite moments with Yash in romantic track

Tara Sutaria shared pictures with her co-star Yash from the romantic track  ‘Madhosh’ in the upcoimg film 'Toxic'. A stolen glance, the sweetness in their smiles can be seen in these pictures. 

Reported By:IANS
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 05:44 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 05:46 PM IST
Toxic's Madhosh song: Tara Sutaria shares her favourite moments with Yash in romantic track
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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