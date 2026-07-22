Music composers Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, and Arslan Nizami have collaborated on "Madhosh," the latest song from “Toxic.” The trio had previously created the Saiyaara title track, which became a hit among listeners. ‘Madhosh’ gave a glimpse into the emotional bond between Yash and Tara Sutaria’s characters, Raya and Rebecca. The song showed that Raya continued to have the intense personality seen in the film’s first song, 'Tabaahi,' but his relationship with Rebecca revealed a softer side of him. While the video featured several romantic moments, it also hinted that Raya may have been involved with more than one woman.