Trailer Of Lilo & Stitch Out Now! Chaos, Heart, And Adventure Hit Cinemas Nationwide From May 23

New Delhi: Disney’s beloved blue alien is heading to the big screen! The trailer for the much-anticipated live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch is out now, dropping across multiple languages ahead of its nationwide theatrical release.

This reimagining of the animated classic brings the heartwarming and hilarious story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and her mischievous alien companion to life. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp, the film is penned by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and stars Sydney Elizabeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, with a breakout performance by newcomer Maia Kealoha.

Produced by Jonathan Eirich and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman, Ryan Halprin, Louie Provost, and Thomas Schumacher as executive producers, Lilo & Stitch promises a mix of laughter, emotion, and intergalactic mayhem.

The live-action Lilo & Stitch hits Indian theatres on May 23, 2025, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.