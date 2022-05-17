हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Trans model dead

Trans model Sherin Celin Mathew found dead in her rented Kerala apartment

Transgender model Sherin Celin Mathew dies at 26: A police officer said a case has been registered for unnatural death and prima facia it was a suicide. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Kochi: A 26-year-old transwoman was found dead in a rented apartment at Chakkaraparambu in the city on Tuesday, police said.

A model and actress, Sherin Selin Mathew was found hanging from a ceiling fan by her roommates, they said. Though she was hailing from the neighbouring Alappuzha district, she had been staying here for some years. The transgender was reportedly suffering from depression due to some personal differences with some of her friends. 

A police officer said a case has been registered for unnatural death and prima facia it was a suicide. A detailed probe was going on.

Last year, trans woman radio jockey and model, Ananya Kumari Alex, was also found dead in an apartment in Kochi, which later triggered a controversy. 

 

