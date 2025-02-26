'Transformers' Writer Roberto Orci Passes Away After Battling Kidney Disease

Writer and producer Roberto Orci, who has been a part of movies like 'Star Trek' and 'Transformers', passed away at his home in Los Angeles on Tuesday, reported Deadline.

Orci took his last breath at the age of 51 after battling with a kidney disease.

He was co-writer/producer on the 2009 'Star Trek' movie reboot and its two sequels, as well as on the 2007 Transformers movie and the 2009 follow-up Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, as per Deadline.

His feature credits also include writing work on 'Mission Impossible III' and 'The Legend of Zorro' and producing on the 'Now You See Me' franchise, 'The Proposal', 'Eagle Eye,' 'The Mummy', and 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2', which he also co-wrote.

Born and raised in Mexico City, Orci moved to the United States with his family when he was 10. He started as a writer-producer on Xena: Warrior Princess and Hercules: The Legendary Journeys. Deadline reported that Roberto was partnered with Alex Kurtzman for most of his career.

In television, Orci was co-creator/executive producer on CBS' Hawaii Five-0 reboot and on Fox's Fringe and Sleepy Hollow. He also worked on ABC's Alias and CBS' Scorpion.

Orci's latest venture was Rubber Room Media, a writer-driven production company.

Roberto's family expressed their condolences on the demise of the producer. His brother, JR Orci remembered the kindness of Roberto after his death. He said,

"He was a visionary storyteller with a boundless heart and a beautiful soul. But beyond his creative talents, he was a compassionate friend who would put his life on hold to help a stranger and find room in his home for the most overlooked pup at the shelter." as quoted by Deadline.

Orci, who was public about his past struggles with alcoholism and his recovery, is survived by his father, Roberto Orci Sr., mother Macuqui Robau-Garcia, stepmom Jeanine Orci, siblings J.R Orci, Taylor Orci, and Courtney Ford.