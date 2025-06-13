Travel Influencer, Air India Cabin Crew Roshni Songhare, Among 241 Killed In Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash

New Delhi: An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, operating as flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed just after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39 PM IST on Thursday.



The flight was carrying 242 people. In a statement, Air India confirmed that the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff and added that there are 241 confirmed fatalities.

The 40-year-old British national, the sole survivor, was seen walking out of the crash site and is being treated in the hospital.



Among the dead, Roshni Songhare, a 27-year-old flight crew member from Dombivli in Maharashtra, was among those who lost their lives in the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash on Thursday.

Maharashtra MLA Ravindra Chavan confirmed her death, stating, "We are profoundly saddened by the tragic demise of Ms. Roshni Songhare from Dombivli in the devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad. As a dedicated flight crew member, her untimely loss is a heart-wrenching tragedy. May her soul attain eternal peace. We extend our deepest condolences to the Songhare family, standing in solidarity during this period of immense grief. We pray they find the strength to endure this irreparable loss."

The aircraft, bearing registration number VT-ANB, was flown by Commander Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a Line Training Captain with 8,200 hours of experience, and First Officer Clive Kunder, who had 1,100 hours of flying experience.

In a post on X, the Tata Group announced Rs 1 crore compensation for the family of each person who lost their life in the Air India crash near Ahmedabad.

They wrote, "We are deeply anguished by the tragic event involving Air India Flight 171.

No words can adequately express the grief we feel at this moment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and with those who have been injured.

Tata Group will provide ₹1 crore to the families of each person who has lost their life in this tragedy. We will also cover the medical expenses of those injured and ensure that they receive all necessary care and support. Additionally, we will provide support in the building of the B J Medical hostel.

We remain steadfast in standing with the affected families and communities during this unimaginable time.

— N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons"