'Travelling Economy?’: Rajinikanth Stuns Netizens With Surprise Flight Appearance, Greets Fans Onboard

Superstar Rajinikanth has left netizens amazed after he was spotted flying economy class on an IndiGo flight. A video of the actor warmly greeting fellow passengers onboard has since gone viral.

The clip shows excited fans capturing the moment, waving and cheering for 'Thalaiva' as he acknowledged them with a smile.

One fan shared the footage with the caption, "Superstar Rajinikanth turns a flight into a theatre with a huge reception, post-Jailer 2 shoot ."

Superstar Rajinikanth turns a flight into theatre with huge reception, post Jailer shoot. pic.twitter.com/hOrqpRdgsS — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 25, 2025

How Did the Internet React?

The video quickly grabbed the internet’s attention, with fans applauding the actor’s down-to-earth nature.

One user called the pan-India star “the ever-humble superstar.”

Another reacted with excitement: “Travelling economy!”

A fourth user echoed the sentiment: “Superstar Rajinikanth turned a flight into a theatre with a grand reception after the shoot of Jailer 2.”

Dozens more chimed in with heart-eye emojis and admiration for the legendary actor.

Rajinikanth was last seen in the 2024 film Vettaiyan alongside Fahadh Faasil and Amitabh Bachchan, where he portrayed a police officer.

He had previously been spotted flying in economy class in March last year, on a flight from Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh.

On the work front, Rajinikanth will next be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie and Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2.