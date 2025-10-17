New Delhi: Global rap sensation Travis Scott is set to make his much-anticipated India debut this week as part of his Circus Maximus world tour, and the response from fans has been nothing short of electric. Tickets for his first performance, scheduled for October 18 at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, went live at 1:30 PM IST on Saturday and were snapped up within minutes. The overwhelming demand prompted organisers to announce a second show on October 19, which also sold out almost instantly.

The twin concerts will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium , which holds a capacity of 60,000. With both nights sold out, the total attendance is expected to cross 120,000, making it one of the largest international hip-hop concerts held in India to date.

Ticket Prices and Booking Frenzy

According to The Indian Express, ticket prices ranged from Rs 3,500 for general admission to Rs 30,000 for premium lounge access. Standing tickets were priced at Rs 6,500 and Rs 15,000. The initial ticket sales began in April 2025, and while the primary sale is closed, some resale options may still be available.

The online ticket rush sparked a wave of memes and complaints from fans, with many humorously comparing their queue numbers to the stress of engineering entrance exams like the JEE. Similar reactions were seen earlier this year when British rock band Coldplay performed in India to record-breaking crowds.

Coldplay’s Record-Breaking India Tour

Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour set a new benchmark for live music events in India earlier in 2025. The band performed on January 25 and 26 at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s largest cricket stadium, drawing over 223,000 attendees across two days. Prior to that, they performed on January 18, 19, and 21 at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, which accommodates over 45,000.

Concert Details

Dates: October 18 and 19, 2025

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi

Time: Gates open at 5:00 PM; the show is expected to run for approximately five hours

About Travis Scott

Born Jacques Bermon Webster II on April 30, 1991, Travis Scott is an American rapper, songwriter, and record producer known for his genre-blending sound and high-energy performances. With five No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and over 100 charting songs, he is one of the most influential figures in modern hip-hop. Scott has been nominated for ten Grammy Awards and has won accolades including a Latin Grammy, Billboard Music Award, and MTV Video Music Award.