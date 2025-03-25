New Delhi: Famous American rapper Travis Scott is all to make his debut performance in India with his 'Circus Maximus World Tour. The songwriter and rapper is set to perform in New Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18, 2025.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Scott shared his schedule of performances in Asia as a part of the Maximus World Tour. He will start his Asia tour with India, followed by stops at Seoul in Korea, Sanya in China and Tokyo in Japan.

While announcing his Asia schedule of his World Tour, Scott wrote, "JOBURG/ ASIA WE OTW SOON I WANNA SEE SOMETHING."

Scott has wrapped up the European leg of his Circus Maximus tour last year. The tour saw him play at arenas across North America and Europe, including Tottenham Hotspur's 62,000-capacity soccer stadium in London.

Singer Scott known for his chart-topping hits like 'SICKO MODE', 'Goosebumps', 'Highest in the room' and 'FE!N'. Travis Scott is considered one of the rap legends who redefined modern hip-hop with his signature psychedelic beats and immersive stage productions. His latest album, UTOPIA, shattered streaming records and solidified his place as one of the most influential artists of this generation.

The concert is being brought to India by BookMyShow Live.

(With ANI Inputs)