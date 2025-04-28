Trending: Aamir Khan Meets Ex-Wife Reena Dutta With Girlfriend Gauri Spratt And Son Junaid - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan recently visited his former wife Reena Dutta at her house. Along with Aamir and son Junaid, his current partner Gauri Spratt was also was spotted at the residence. A video of them has gone viral on social media. Aamir and Reena's son, Junaid, is also seen in the clip, which was shared by Filmygyan.

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta got married in 1986. The duo have 2 children – Junaid and Ira Khan. After divorcing Reena, Aamir married Kiran Rao in 2005 and they have a son named Azad Rao Khan. Aamir and Kiran parted ways in 2021.

Aamir Khan Dating Gauri Spratt

Mr Perfectionist turned 60 on March 14 and on the occasion of his birthday, introduced his current ladylove - Gauri Spratt to the media. Aamir told the media, "For one, she lives in Bangalore, or lived there till recently. So, I would fly down to meet her, and the media scrutiny is less there. So we stayed under the radar." So, let's dig deeper and find out some more information about Gauri, whom he has introduced with pals Shah Rukh and Salman as well.

Who Is Gauri Spratt

Gauri Spratt is originally from Bengaluru and is the daughter of Rita Spratt, who owned a salon in Bengaluru. Aamir Khan shared he has known Gauri for 25 years but has been in a relationship for the last 18 months only. According to her LinkedIn profile, Gauri studied at Blue Mountain School. She then pursued FDA Styling & Photography at the University of the Arts, London, in 2004. She started her professional career in 2005 and worked as a partner at Marmalade till 2010.

Gauri then joined the Bengaluru-based company 3'C Tex Pvt Ltd as a Partner, Director, and Head of Design. She has also worked as a Consulting designer and buyer at The Leather Boutique. Gauri previously worked as a partner cum director at a BBlunt salon in Bengaluru before moving to Mumbai.

On the work front, Aamir Khan's much-anticipated sequel to Taare Zameen Par has officially been approved by the CBFC. The announcement of Sitaare Zameen Par in October left fans excited, and the trailer is now set to be released soon.