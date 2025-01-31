New Delhi: This year, Mahakumbh Mela at Prayagraj not only saw thousands and lakhs of devotees taking a holy dip in the Sangam waters - a confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and mystical Saraswati rivers but also got many instant fame. Monalisa Bhosle - the light-eyed, dusky beauty who sold flowers and garlands at the Mahakumbh became an overnight internet sensation for her beauty. The latest we hear is that she has also bagged a movie.

Mahakumbh's Monalisa In A Movie

Yes! you read that right, the 16-year-old flower-selling girl has been offered a Hindi movie by filmmaker Sanoj Mishra. He took to his Instagram handle and announced that he would feature Monalisa in his movie - ‘The Diary of Manipur’.

As several reports suggested, upset with the unwanted attention she got at the Mahakumbh Mela, Monalisa and her family returned to their home in Maheshwar, Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh.

Now, the filmmaker went to her house to offer her the movie. He met her family and shared in the video that he has taken on the responsibility for her safe future.

Reportedly, the shooting for her upcoming film, ‘The Diary of Manipur,’ will begin in February this year.

How Monalisa Became Viral

The dusky-eyed beauty had been selling flowers at the Kila Ghat along the Narmada River for a long time, reportedly. Monalisa became a sensation after a content creator shared a video of her selling Rudrashka Malas during the Mahakumbh Mela 2025.