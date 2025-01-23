New Delhi: Talented Pan India actress Malavika Mohanan, has won the audiences over with her powerful performances across various regional films. Currently, she is gearing up for her highly anticipated Telugu debut, The Raja Saab co-starring Prabhas. Amidst the buzz, leaked footage from the film’s set has taken the internet by storm, going viral across social media platforms.

LEAKED VIDEO GOES VIRAL

In a viral clip shared on X (formerly Twitter), Malavika Mohanan is seen in an intense action sequence, fighting goons while wearing a striking pink outfit. Wearing a pink shorts and crop top over a white shirt, the actress is attached to a harness, as she performs a high-flying stunt, wielding a stick as she delivers a powerful fly kick to an opponent before landing gracefully on the ground.

According to the fans, the clip is from The Raja Saab's schedule in Hyderabad. The authenticity of the clip remains unconfirmed until an official statement is provided by the makers. However, the fierce and impressive action showcased by Malavika has intensified excitement and anticipation, as fans eagerly await her thrilling performance in The Raja Saab.

THE RAJA SAAB RELEASE

Directed by Maruthi Dasari, The Raja Saab starring Prabhas and Malavika is a horror-comedy that promises a thrilling mix of suspense and humour. Fans are eagerly awaiting to watch Prabhas and Malavika’s chemistry in the film. Produced by Viswa Prasad under the banner of Media Factory, the film will be released in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Apart from this, Malavika also has the spy-thriller, Sardar 2 alongside Karthi.