Trending now: Jackky Bhagnani says 'sorry' over situation remark, wife Rakul Preet Singh shares video

New Delhi: After filmmaker-actor Jackky Bhagnani's 'situationship' comment on married life with wife Rakul Preet Singh went viral on social media, garnering multiple reactions from netizens - the actress finally shared a new video with hilarious take on it.

Rakul Preet's new viral video

Taking to her Instagram Story recently, Rakul was seen talking to Jackky: “Kitne baar bola hai isko, that we are millennials… Gen Z banne ki zarurat nahi hain! Bola tha na (I have told you so many times that we are millennials, and there is no need to be a Gen Z. Didn't I)?” In the video, Jackky can be seen standing next to her, holding his ears. Smiling as he says sorry. “Kar diya na tumne (See what has happened now)?” “Magar maine aise nahi bola tha (But I had not intended it in that way)!” he said, with a smile.

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ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh reacts to Jackky Bhagnani’s ‘situationship’ remark, says 'laugh about it and move on'

After this Rakul adds, "I know, but the world needs to know! But theek hai, considering that you guys are not stopping, we thought, let us also have a laugh about it!"

Prior to sharing this video, the actress also dropped an Instagram story reacting to the controversy. She wrote: “We had a great laugh today about how one line from an hour-long conversation can suddenly become the headline. Funny... until it's not. Context matters. Nuance matters. Conversations deserve better than being reduced to clickbait. Maybe it's time platforms take a little more responsibility for the narratives they create.”

ALSO READ: From 150 Kgs Fat To Bagging 'Fit India Couple' Title With Wife Rakul Preet: Jackky Bhagnani's Massive Weight Loss Journey Is All About Eating Clean, Sleeping Well & Yoga

Jackky Bhagnani on 'situationship'

For the uninitiated, Jackky in an interview on the YouTube channel Zingabad opened on his marriage and the kind of relationship the couple has. He said, "Rakul and I are married, but we are like in a situationship, which is, of course, we are exclusive to each other because that’s why we are married. But the most important thing is that I can talk to her about anything."

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married on February 21, 2024 in Goa. They had two ceremonies - an Anand Karaj as per Sikh rituals in the afternoon followed by a Sindhi wedding in the evening.