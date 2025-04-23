Trending: Rahul Bhatt Calls Half-Sister Alia Bhatt 'Paani Kam Chai' Compared To Pooja Bhatt, Adds 'This Is My Personal Opinion'

New Delhi: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's son Rahul Bhatt recently appeared in an interview with Hindi Rush, Digital Hindi handle of Pinkvilla and excerpts of his conversation have gone viral. Fitness instructor who trained Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor for their movie roles opened up on his life, struggles and bond with siblings.

RAHUL BHATT ON STEP-SISTER ALIA

Talking about his half-sister Alia Bhatt, Rahul said, "In my opinion, she is not even half of what my real sister Pooja is, not in talent, not in looks, not in terms of being sexy. In front of my sister, she is ‘paani kam chai (not as good)’."

He continued, "This is my personal opinion. If you ask, amongst all our siblings, who is the most talented, the most moralistic, it is Pooja. Pooja is the true inheritor to take the legacy of my father ahead. I saw her in her stardom. She was the biggest sex symbol of the country at that time."

He maintained that they are too close but respect each other from a distance.

About Alia, he added, "She is a mother now. She is very successful, and one can’t just pick up the phone and say ‘I am coming to meet you’. I never shared that with anybody. I like to maintain a certain protocol. She is a good mother, and she is taking care of my other stepsister, Shaheen Bhatt, very well, which I respect more."

ABOUT RANBIR KAPOOR

In the same interview, Rahul Bhatt also called Ranbir a 'great father' to Raha Kapoor. "He is a great father and I think that is the most important thing. I respect him as that. I don't know about acting or actor. I don't care about all these - actor, Animal, etc. I don't quite understand all of that. All I know, he is a great father."

For the uninitiated, Rahul Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt are Mahesh Bhatt and Kiran Bhatt's children. Mahesh Bhatt later married actress Soni Razdan and has two daughters - Shaheen and Alia Bhatt.