SHAH RUKH KHAN

Trending: Shah Rukh Khan's NEW Rugged, Bold Avatar With A Beanie Is How 'King' Will Look?

Siddharth Anand will direct SRK's upcoming 'King' which also stars daughter Suhana Khan, who was seen in Netflix’s The Archies.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2025, 04:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending: Shah Rukh Khan's NEW Rugged, Bold Avatar With A Beanie Is How 'King' Will Look? Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's recent appearance has sparked speculation among fans over his leaked look from upcoming movie 'King'. The latest video shows SRK wearing a cool beanie, shades, white vest and a rugged avatar. Fans are wondering if this is Badshah Khan's new look for 'King'. 

SRK's New Viral Look

A fan club shared on Instagram with a caption reading: OMG what a look KING look 
King is scared of tattoos in real, his tattoos are for his character in KING which will be a gangster and yeah @iamsrk is wearing Billy Will shirt he was a British gangster known for his involvement in various criminal activities, including gambling rackets and robberies. Check out the viral video here: 

The actor even greets people in the lobby before heading outside. His security can also be seen in the video.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@srkking555)

About King

Siddharth Anand will direct SRK's upcoming 'King' which also stars daughter Suhana Khan, who was seen in Netflix’s The Archies. Other actors in the movie are Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhay Verma. The film is expected to be released in 2026.

 


 

