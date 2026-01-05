Trending: Sudha Chandran Driven By Overwhelming Intense Emotions At Mata Ki Chowki, Friends & Guests Try To Control Her - Videos

New Delhi: Veteran actress and dancer Sudha Chandran's latest videos from a Mata Ki Chowki went viral on internet and soon became a topic of discussion among fans. The seasoned star was seen getting overwhelmed with the intense emotions and soon went into trance-like state. The impact of the entire divine atmosphere became too overpowering for the actress, it seems as she lost control over her body and actions.

Many videos of Sudha Chandran in that trance-like state appeared online on various social media pages. Take a look here:

Netizens React To Sudha Chandran's Videos

She wore a beautiful red-white saree with goddess footprints designed on it. In the videos, it can be seen clearly that after Sudha Chandran felt overpowered by the spiritual energy, many try to control her and hold her tightly.

About Sudha Chandran

Sudha Chandran is a renowned Bharatanatyam dancer known for her works multiple languages. She is best known for her part in Mayuri (1985) for which she won the National Film Award – Special Jury Award, TV show Kaahin Kissii Roz (2001 series), Kalasam (2008 series), Thendral (2009 series), Solvathelam Unmai, Dance Jodi Dance, Deivam Thandha Veedu (2013 series), and Naagin 1, 2, 3 and 6 (2015 series).

When she was 16, Sudha Chandran met with an accident in which her legs were wounded. After doctors discovered that gangrene had formed on her right leg, so amputation was required. Sudha Chandran subsequently regained some mobility with the help of a prosthetic Jaipur foot. She returned to dancing after a gap of two years and performed in India, Saudi Arabia, United States, UK, Canada, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Yemen and Oman.

She was given an honorary doctorate by Invertis University, Bareilly.

Sudha Chandran got married assistant director Ravi Dang in 1994.